Lily Allen Once Turned Down Bitcoin For A Gig That’s Worth $9.2 Billion Today

lilyallen/Instagram/PA Images

Lily Allen once turned down a Bitcoin offer for a gig. Today, it would be worth $9.2 billion.

Back in the day, Bitcoin was barely known to the masses. Cryptocurrency was in its infancy, and bar traders and those on the inside, nobody bothered investing in the digital money.

Now, it’s booming. It’s seen surges and dips in recent years, but for those who bought into Bitcoin early on, fortune has favoured the bold. Unfortunately for The Fear singer, she missed her chance at billions.

Back in 2014, Allen tweeted, ‘About five years ago someone asked me to stream a gig live on second life for hundreds of thousands of bitcoins. ‘As if’ I said. #idiot #idiot.’

The financial market has evolved fairly dramatically since then. As of today, February 9, a single Bitcoin is worth $46,280.30.

When Allen was offered the concert for 200,000 Bitcoin in 2009, it was much lower. In fact, she would have pocketed just £445, as it was before the currency’s exchange came into action in 2010.

Lily Allen Cameron Frew

Today, 200,000 Bitcoin is worth a whopping $9,206,840,000. This would make Allen the wealthiest musician in the world, far surpassing Paul McCartney, Madonna and Bono, who all float between $500 million and $1.2 billion.

Some users have dubbed the singer as ‘Silly Allen’, mocking her for missing out on such a lucrative payday – but as one person fairly pointed out, ‘Not her fault though. Bitcoin was worthless back then.’

Another commented, ‘Or she had no idea what Bitcoin was, like the majority of humanity at that time.’ A third wrote, ‘Hindsight is obviously a wonderful thing, but ouch!’

Bitcoin’s latest spike comes courtesy of Elon Musk, who purchased around $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency in January. He also briefly added #bitcoin to his Twitter page, causing a quick surge.

Tesla recently said it had ‘updated its investment policy’, adding, ‘Moreover, we expect to begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis.’

Elon Musk PA Images

Eric Turner, vice-president of market intelligence at cryptocurrency research firm Messari, told BBC News, ‘I think we will see an acceleration of companies looking to allocate to Bitcoin now that Tesla has made the first move.’

He added, ‘One of the largest companies in the world now owns Bitcoin and by extension, every investor that owns Tesla, or even just an S&P 500 fund, has exposure to it as well.’

However, Bitcoin isn’t necessarily the easiest currency to access. One man has only two password guesses left before he loses $236 million in his digital wallet.

