Lily Allen Says She Nearly Took Heroin While Supporting Miley Cyrus On Tour

Lily Allen has opened up about the time she nearly took heroin while supporting Miley Cyrus on tour.
Speaking candidly on The Recovery podcast, the 35-year-old The Fear singer revealed she had ‘started acting out in all manner of ways’ while on tour with Miley, and came to the realisation that she had to get on the road to recovery.
Lily joined Miley on her 2014 Bangerz Tour, after having ‘spent the last three years pushing babies out’. Feeling that Miley was ‘younger and more attractive’ than she was, Lily ended up suffering from low self-esteem and poor body image.
Lily told podcast host DJ Fat Tony that she had set off on tour in America as a means of making more money after the birth of her children:
I was like 14 stone and just did not feel like a pop star at all, so I started taking this drug called adderall, which is like speed, to lose the weight, and I got addicted to this drug because it made me invincible and I could work really long hours and be all the people I was required to be.
She continued:
And then I ended up on tour in America supporting Miley Cyrus. It was when she was doing Wrecking Ball and the Bangerz tour and it was a highly sexualised tour.
I had just spent the last three years pushing babies out. It couldn’t have been less what I felt like.
This was the first time Lily had worked as a support act for another artist’s tour, and her confidence took a severe knocking.
Lily explained:
I was supporting this girl who was much younger and more attractive than I felt, and I just started acting out in all manner of ways.
I started cheating on my husband and I had always really drunk alcohol to take the edge off of the drugs, and then I realised I was getting up in the morning and downing those mini bottles of vodka or whisky or whatever was left, without the drugs any more.
She added:
I was thinking, ‘I think I have got a drinking problem.’ I remember being in LA and thinking, ‘None of this acting out is working any more. Maybe I should try heroin.’
But… I had been in a scene where I had seen what happens to people who use heroin, and knew that when that thought popped into my head it was time to confront my demons, and that was about five years ago. And I started recovery.
The Recovery podcast aims to ‘shine a light on the various hardships and traumas are guests and host have had to overcome’, and has previously covered topics such as addiction, anxiety and overexposure at a young age.
You can listen to more episodes of The Recovery podcast here.
If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.
