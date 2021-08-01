Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst’s New Look Is Getting All The Hot Takes

@freddurst/Instagram

Fans are shocked after Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst debuted his drastic new look at Lollapalooza.

The Chicago music festival kicked off on Thursday, July 29, with Miley Cyrus headlining and attracting attention for supporting Britney Spears in her performance of Party in the USA and SMS (Bangerz).

Coming off the back of their appearance in the Woodstock documentary Music Box, Limp Bizkit performed yesterday, July 31, with all eyes on Durst.

Durst has rocked the same look for the majority of the band’s career: a goatee and backwards baseball cap. Now, he’s got a handlebar moustache and longer, grey hair. ‘Thinking about you 70,’ he wrote on an Instagram post, having deleted everything that came before it. ‘You’re confused? Classic,’ his new bio reads.

After the photo was shared on Twitter, along with snaps from the festival, people have been drawing their own comparisons with Durst’s new look.

‘Fred Durst looks like a detective that let a case get the best of him,’ one wrote. ‘Fred Durst looks like the owner of the haunted record store Scooby and the gang investigate and find out it was him all along,’ another tweeted. ‘Fred Durst looks like he is on Undercover Boss,’ a third wrote.

‘Fred Durst looks like the fugitive in an FBI manhunt after pulling off a daring bank robbery,’ a fourth wrote. ‘Completely freaking my nut over Fred Durst looking like he was a music journalist obsessed with Ocean Colour Scene who has now pivoted to raving FPBE centrist,’ a fifth joked.

‘Got nervous when I saw Fred Durst trending, relieved (and amused) to see that it’s just because he’s looking like he’s just moved into a 55+ gated community,’ a sixth wrote.

‘I still can’t get over the fact that Fred Durst looks like a porn star having his last day on set. He’s just reflecting on a long career,’ another joked.