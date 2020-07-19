Linkin Park Tell Trump To Stop Using Their Music

Linkin Park Tell Trump He Can't Use Their Music PA Images

US President Donald Trump tried so hard with his campaign video, and got so far. But In The End, Linkin Park’s copyright complaint does matter.

Trump’s PR team employed the non-consensual assistance of Linkin Park for his latest self-serious slab of marketing, only to be hit with a cease and desist notice.

Shortly after White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted the video, it received a complaint under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. Now, his original post reads: ‘This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.’

Unfortunately for the band, the video in question has been tweeted by a swathe of accounts. You can watch it below:

The notice was issued by Machine Shop Entertainment, a management company owned by the rock band, The Guardian reports. In a statement, Machine Shop wrote: ‘We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorised representatives.’

The band later confirmed the copyright complaint on their official Twitter feed, writing: ‘Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued.’

It’s not a new divide between Trump and the music world. Regretfully, he’s yet to break the habit of using the works of musicians and bands without their permission, attracting the anger of Rihanna, Neil Young, R.E.M., The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elton John and more over the years.

In 2015, after Aerosmith complained over the use of their music at Trump events, the president agreed to stop using their songs. However, targeting the band’s lead singer, he tweeted: ‘Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he’s gotten in ten years. Good for him!’

When Trump used Adele’s Rolling In The Deep and Skyfall at rallies, the singer urged that she ‘has not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning’.

Queen have also criticised the Trump campaign for using their songs, particularly its use of We Are The Champions at the 2016 Republican National Convention. In a statement, the band said it was ‘frustrated’ after multiple complaints and didn’t want their songs ‘associated with any mainstream or political debate in any country’.

Pharrell Williams also sent Trump a cease-and-desist following his use of the song Happy at a rally in Indiana, mere hours after 11 people were killed at a Pennsylvania synagogue in 2018. ‘There was nothing happy about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose,’ the singer’s lawyer wrote.

On June 24 this year, after Donald Trump Jr. walked out to Panic! At The Disco’s High Hopes at a Phoenix rally, the band’s lead singer Brendon Urie tweeted: ‘Dear Trump Campaign, F*ck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.’