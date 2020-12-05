Listening To Christmas Music Can Improve Your Mood, Psychologist Says

PA

Sat here listening to Bobby Helm’s Jingle Bell Rock, I can’t help but feel in a chirpy, festive mood – and it turns out I’m not alone in feeling like this while listening to festive tunes.

Psychologists have said that listening to Christmas music can improve your mood because it releases endorphins (happy hormones), so turn that Michael Bublé album up, folks.

Dr Becky Spelman, a psychologist at The Private Therapy Clinic, said ‘Christmas songs tend to cheer us up. They bring back fond memories of our child and stimulate excitement for the forthcoming season.’

She further explained to to Metro Online, ‘Bright, celebratory songs stimulate the brain, which in turn releases endorphins.’

At one point, scientists tried to create the ‘ultimate Christmas song’ after shopping centre giant Intu hired musicologist Joe Bennett to create one.

Discussing the matter, Bennett, a forensic musicologist at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, explained:

There is no simple formula for a successful song, and in practice songwriters combine their own experience, musical skills, and personal creative preferences when writing, but we can infer listeners’ favoured song characteristics by analysing the most popular recordings—in this case, Christmas songs.

The end product was a song called Love’s Not Just for Christmas which was recorded by The London Community Gospel Choir which you can listen to Spotify now.

So, if you needed an excuse to blare out your Christmas music – this is it.