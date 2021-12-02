Little Mix Announce They Are ‘Taking A Break’

It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.

We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever ♥️ See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.