Little Mix Announce They Are ‘Taking A Break’
Little Mix have announced they are taking a break from making music together in a bid to pursue solo projects.
The band took to Instagram to announce the news after spending 10 years as a band, explaining that their hiatus will come following their upcoming Confetti tour in April and May of 2022.
In a joint message from remaining members Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, the artists stressed they are not breaking up for good, and will be back in the future.
They wrote:
It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.
We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.
We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.
We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever ♥️ See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.
The news comes after former member Jesy Nelson left the group to launch her own solo career last year.
The decision for the band to take a break will likely not come as a surprise to fans, who will know that members Leigh-Anne and Perrie both recently welcomed children.
