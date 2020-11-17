Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Taking Extended Break From Band PA Images

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is said to be taking an ‘extended break’ from the band for medical reasons.

The singer missed her last appearance on the band’s talent show Little Mix: The Search, as well as hosting the MTV EMAs, due to ‘private medical reasons.’

A rep for the band said, ‘Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.’

Jesy was due to appear on the finale of Little Mix: The Search, alongside the rest of her bandmates, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, two weeks ago. However, a statement from her management said she was unwell and would not be appearing on the show.

‘She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMAs,’ the statement added.

Earlier in the month, the band took to Instagram to confirm they would be hosting the digital awards ceremony, after being nominated for Best Pop, Best Group and Best Virtual Live.

‘IT’S HAPPENING,’ they wrote. ‘We are SO excited to announce that we’re going to be hosting the @mtvema’s on November 8th. This is gonna be so much fun!’

A tweet from the band’s official Twitter account also confirmed that Jesy would not be joining the rest of the band in The Search’s finale.

‘Can you believe tonight’s the FINAL of @LMTheSearch,’ they wrote.

‘We’re unbelievably proud of all 6 bands and we can’t wait to see the final 4 perform! We’re so sad Jesy won’t be able to join us tonight, but we have such an amazing show in store for you all x’

Here’s to wishing Jesy a speedy recovery.

