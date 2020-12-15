Lizzo Criticised For ‘10-Day Smoothie Detox’ Diet After Promoting Body Positivity

Lizzo Detox PA Images/Lizza/TikTok

Lizzo has faced criticism for sharing her ’10-day smoothie detox’ – however, she says ‘every big girl should do whatever the f*ck they want with their bodies’.

The Good as Hell artist shared her juice cleanse on TikTok, which featured an assortment of smoothies, ‘beauty water’, a superfood shake and small items like nuts and apples and peanut butter.

Lizzo is known for promoting body positivity. However, some fans took issue with the detox, criticising her for ‘sharing diet culture’. Others have supported the singer, saying she can do whatever she likes.

Check out Lizzo’s response to the backlash below:

One of her followers wrote: ‘Whaaat?! No no no! Detoxes don’t work and they definitely do not promote body positivity.’

Author Stephanie Yeboah also wrote in a series of tweets: ‘Lizzo… girl. Why? It was inevitable. The industry is so violent towards fat women. Of course she was going to submit to toxic diet culture. It was only a matter of time.’

She added: ‘Lizzo doesn’t owe us anything and she’s absolutely free to do whatever she wants. I think the disappointment lies in a lot of us (especially fat, black women) seeing ourselves in a woman who was so proud and confident in her body. It made us want to do the same to ours.’

Check out the detox in Lizzo’s TikTok below:

In another video posted to social media, Lizzo said she would ordinarily feel ‘afraid and ashamed’ to share the detox ‘because I feel like as a big girl, people expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.’

She continued:

In reality, November stressed me the f*ck out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f*cked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f*cking body, my f*cking skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad b*tch and that’s it.

Lizzo added: ‘I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys.’

Other fans have supported the singer amid the criticism, with one user writing: ‘Lizzo says she’s happy with her weight. Y’all = mad. Lizzo says she wants to lose weight and get healthy. Y’all = mad. When will you people leave her alone and let her do what she wants?’

Another wrote: ‘If you’re skinny and ESPECIALLY if you’re not black I would advise avoiding talking out your ass about the Lizzo situation. Seriously.’

