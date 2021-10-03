Lizzo Divides Fans After Praising Controversial Chris Brown

Alamy

Lizzo fans have been left divided after the singer was seen apparently showering praise on Chris Brown.

In footage that has since gone viral, Lizzo, 33, can be seen asking Brown, 32, for a photograph, gushing that he is her ‘favourite person in the whole f*cking world’.

Lizzo met Brown backstage at Bow Wow’s Millennium Tour in LA, and appeared visibly excited, putting her arm around him and beaming for the camera.

Given Brown’s controversial past, many fans have been less than pleased to see Lizzo so star struck in his presence.

In June, Brown was placed under police investigation following the alleged physical assault of a woman at his home, TMZ reports.

In April 2020, a sexual assault lawsuit against Brown was dismissed after he settled out of court. The unknown woman had filed a lawsuit against Brown in 2018, alleging that she had been raped by rapper Lowell Grissom Jr., aka Young Lo, while attending a party at Brown’s home in 2017.

The woman’s lawyer described the incident as being ‘one of the most horrific sexual assault cases that I have ever seen’, asserting that her client had been left ‘severely traumatised by what she was forced to suffer’, BBC News reports.

In 2009, Brown was found guilty of felony assault after attacking his then girlfriend Rihanna in his car. He was given five years probation and a community service order following the assault, which occurred on the way to the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Pictures from the aftermath of the assault show Rihanna’s horrific injuries, which included facial bruising, a black eye, a bloodied nose and a busted lip.

With all this in mind, fans were surprised that Lizzo would go as far as to label Brown ‘her favourite person’, even if she admired him in a professional sense.

One person tweeted:

Lizzo has worked with and promoted nutritionists and trainers whose sole purpose is weight loss. Now she asked for a photo with CHRIS BROWN and said he was her favourite person in the world ?? A serial abuser and stalker? I really can’t ignore this pattern, it sucks.

Another said:

Lizzo, my baby, look at me. LOOK AT ME. this isn’t you. I know the real you. listen, it’s just me and you, okay? this isn’t you. I know you better than that. please.

However, others have taken issue with the way Lizzo has been singled out, with many other mainstream artists continuing to work with Brown without receiving the same levels of scrutiny.