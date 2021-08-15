Lizzo Explains Dropping Steamy Drake Lyric In Rumors

PA/champagnepapi/Instagram

Lizzo and Cardi B are not exactly strangers to making headlines, and their new single Rumors has been no different.

The track and its accompanying video have been causing non-stop chaos on social media since dropping last week, and while there are a whole number of moments people are picking up on, there’s one lyric in particular that has got a lot of fans talking.

In the track, Lizzo makes a reference to a certain Canadian rapper, singing, ‘No I ain’t f*** Drake… yet.’ The frank admission set Twitter ablaze, with Lizzo herself adding fuel to the fire by sending a tweet to the rapper shortly after the single’s release.

Thankfully, Lizzo has been quick to clear things up, telling Apple Music radio host Zane Lowe she included the call out as her way of turning the tables on male rappers who shout out women in their songs.

‘I just thought it would be so funny to say,’ she said. ‘I just feel like women, there’s so many times where girls’ names get dropped in songs ’cause they’re fine.’

Lizzo added while there’s nothing going on between her and Drake, she’s cool with the Canadian rapper, saying, ‘I have a small relationship with him. He’s very cool.’

Now that Lizzo has cleared the air with her fans over the lyric, it remains to be seen how the other man in her life will react, with the singer having spent the past week in a public flirt-off with none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans.