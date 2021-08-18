Lizzo Speaks Out On The Treatment Of Black Women In The Music Industry

PA Images

Lizzo has called out the ‘marginalisation’ of Black female musicians, saying she believes she would have been ‘erased’ if it wasn’t for her presence on social media.

In an appearance promoting her new single Rumors, the singer said that despite the long history of their role in music, she believes that black women are not given the opportunities and recognition that they deserve.

Advert 10

PA Images

‘Black women have been in this industry and innovating it forever,’ she told Good Morning America. ‘It is unfortunate that we are the ones who do suffer from the marginalisation the most and the erasure the most.’

Lizzo went on to add that she feels lucky to have been able to break out in the industry, and credited her outspoken online persona with her success, saying, ‘I feel like if it weren’t for the internet, if it weren’t for social media, I could have been erased, you know what I mean?’

‘I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great, and I’m still here. It’s difficult.’

Advert 10

Since the release of her new single – a collaboration with Cardi B – Lizzo has been calling out the abuse she and others have faced on social media, shaming followers who sent her ‘fat-phobic and racist’ abuse in a tearful Instagram video earlier this week.

Addressing the abuse on GMA, she said, ‘This s**t should not fly…I don’t mind critique about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair, sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.’