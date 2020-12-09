Lizzo Urges Fans To Love Their Bodies From ‘Every Angle’ In TikTok Video
Lizzo has posted a new video reminding her fans to love their bodies from every angle.
Posing for a TikTok video in a matching set of underwear, the Truth Hurts singer showed her body from a number of different angles to show the different ways her figure can look on camera.
Lizzo, who regularly speaks about body positivity, shared the video this week with her 11.7 million followers, and has so far amassed more than 16 million likes.
You can watch the video here:
@lizzo
Lookin good from every angle 🤷🏾♀️
♬ bodies that look like this also look like this – skinner 🌙
As the video plays of the singer, a voiceover by another user, @marycjskinner, is heard in the background, repeating: ‘Bodies that look like this, also look like this.’
The post has more than 47,000 comments with many fans commending Lizzo’s message.
One wrote: ‘There is no weight limit on beauty, beauty comes in different shapes and sizes.’
Another said: ‘Now this is who I look up to.’
The singer has since also posted the video on her Instagram page, where it has more than 2.6 million views.
Encouraging fans to appreciate their bodies, she captioned the post:
Wild to see the body positive movement come so far. Proud of the big girls who give it wings. My body is changing but I’m gonna keep appreciating it from every angle.
Earlier this year, Lizzo praised the body positivity movement, but feared it was becoming ‘commercialised and benefiting no-one’.
In September, she said she feared that the people the movement was created for were no longer seeing its benefits.
In an interview with Vogue, she said:
It’s commercialized. Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls.
Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it.
The singer said her primary aim was to be ‘body-normative’.
‘I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive’. No, being fat is normal,’ she told the magazine.
