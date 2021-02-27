Lady Gaga’s Stolen Dogs Returned By Woman After $500,000 Reward Offered

ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga’s two stolen dogs have been returned to her after the singer offered a $500,000 reward.

Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot four times on Wednesday, February 24, during the incident that saw her two dogs, Koji and Gustav, being stolen. Her third dog, Miss Asia, managed to run away and was later found by the police.

In the wake of the theft, Gaga announced that she was offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs. She is currently in Rome, Italy, shooting a movie.

Gaga wrote on Twitter at the time, ‘My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return.’

It’s now being reported the two dogs have safely been return to Gaga two days after they were stolen.

According to Associated Press, Koji and Gustav were taken to LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station yesterday, February 26.

Captain Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division, explained that Lady Gaga’s representative and detectives went to the station to confirm that the two dogs were in fact Koji and Gustav.

Tippet added that the woman who returned the dogs isn’t thought to have been involved in Wednesday’s robbery.

The LAPD updated concerned fans on Twitter, writing, ‘Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives.’

It went on to say that the woman’s identity and the location of the dogs are not going to be released ‘due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety’.

Sources told TMZ the singer cried ‘tears of joy’ at the news of her dogs’ safe return. Gaga has had Miss Asia – the dog who managed to escape the robbers – since 2014, while Koji joined the family in 2015. She then got Gustav a year later.

Graphic footage was released of the robbery, in which the two gunmen can be seen telling 30-year-old Fischer to ‘give it up’ before shooting him.

You can also hearing Fischer calling for help and expressing concerns he was ‘bleeding out’.

Despite being found my police in a serious condition, it’s believed Fischer will make a full recovery.