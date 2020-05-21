Ludacris Addresses Controversy Over R. Kelly And Bill Cosby Lyrics

ludacris address controversy over r kelly lyric 1 theshaderoom/Instagram/PA Images

Ludacris has addressed the backlash he received after debuting his new song, which included references to Bill Cosby and the rapper’s love for R. Kelly.

Advert

During his recent Verzuz hits battle with Nelly, Ludacris – real name Christopher Brian Bridges – previewed a new song which some of his fans weren’t too pleased with, at least with regards to one particular couplet.

The battle was the most recent of the new online series, created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, which sees artists go head-to-head on social media in a similar way to real-life hip-hop battles.

The lyrics in question mentioned the two disgraced men as follows: ‘The world screwed if n****** pouring drinks like Bill Huxtable / I love R. Kelly but around my daughters, I’m not comfortable.’

Advert

Many saw the lyrics as offensive, particularly to the alleged victims of R. Kelly, with social media users criticising Ludacris for ‘declaring his love’ for the former singer – who is currently being held in jail on 18 separate federal charges, including child pornography, kidnapping, forced labour and witness tampering.

Yesterday, May 20, the 42-year-old addressed the controversy over that particular lyric during an interview with Atlanta radio station V103, saying he thinks fans ‘misconstrued’ what he was saying and he was ‘just being honest’.

You can listen to the interview below:

After being asked to repeat the lyric by radio host Big Tigger – who then told him it wasn’t surprising he attracted so much attention from it – Ludacris explained the meaning behind the lyric.

He said:

Sometimes when you speak on records, you speakin’ like it’s just me and you having a conversation as friends. But you just speaking, and just being honest. I saw that a lot of people kind of misconstrued or didn’t understand what it was that I was saying.

The rapper then turned the question on Big Tigger, asking: ‘What do you think I meant when I said that?’ Tigger responded by saying, ‘You probably meant, “I love his music and what he brought to the table, but I’m a father of daughters and [he’s] not going to be around my daughters”.’

Advert

Ludacris PA Images

‘You’re a smart man,’ Ludacris replied. ‘It’s that simple.’ It wasn’t that simple for some of the rapper’s fans though; regardless of his explanation, many still believed the lyrics to be ‘inappropriate’.

Particularly because one of the men referenced is a convicted sex offender and the other is currently awaiting trial on charges of sexual abuse and sex trafficking – among others.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.