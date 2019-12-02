Lullaby Versions Of Snoop Dogg’s Greatest Hits To Be Released Before Christmas

PA/Rockabye Baby! Music

If you’re the parent of a little one, you may well be sick to the back teeth of run-of-the-mill lullabies such as Hush Little Baby or Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.

I mean, as soothing as such songs may be when your life revolves around lying around in your cot and pooping yourself, they don’t exactly tackle the big issues or give an adult brain much to ponder over.

Snoop Dogg’s oeuvre on the other hand tackles a range of topics, spanning Rastafarianism, gang violence and spirituality. You could argue this would be the ideal bedtime soundtrack to ensure your baby grows up to be a chilled-out and entrepreneurial individual.

It’s fair to say Snoop Dogg has had a varied and interesting career, trying his hand at everything from cookbook-writing to launching his own cannabis brand.

Now Snoop is making a name for himself as a producer of child-focused music, joining the hallowed ranks of Baby Shark and the Pen Pineapple Apple Pen guy.

Just in time for Christmas, Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg is about to drop down our collective chimney of unexpected musical treats.

Comprised of comforting instrumental takes on many of Snoop’s solid gold bangers, this surprising album is a teamwork effort between the Gin and Juice rapper and Rockabye Baby! Music, a company that has previously crafted lullabies from the work of Drake, Eminem, and Kanye West.

Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg will be released on December 6, as reported by The Source, with a vinyl version having been sold from November 29 to mark Record Store Day.

There are 12 tracks on the album, which includes classics such as Who Am I (What’s My Name)?, Drop It Like It’s Hot, Sensual Seduction and Snoop’s Upside Ya Head.

Check out the most gentle, tinkly rendition of Gin & Juice you are ever likely to hear below:

Fans of Snoop’s work have had an absolute field day on Twitter, reimagining his lyrics for a dummy-sucking audience.

One person tweeted:

Rolling down the street in my stroller sippin on apple juice…laid back…with my mind on my mommy and my mommy on my mind.

Another joked:

The album’s song list will be: 1. Pacifier Pimpin’

2. Lions, Bears and Blunts, Oh My.

3. Gin and Apple Juice

4. Baby Powder Puffin’

5. The Tiniest Gangster

6. Long Beach Lullaby

7. Blue Rag Bibs

8. Spray Up That Diaper

9. Go To Sleepy Lil’ G.

10. Crib Crippin’

Honestly, as a childless person who often struggles to get a good night’s sleep, I wouldn’t mind having a listen to this in the cold, dark nights ahead. Here’s to getting quality good shut-eye, doggy-style!

You can check out the full tracklist for yourself here.

