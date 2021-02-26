Mac Miller Posthumously Earns His First Platinum Album With Swimming

PA Images

Mac Miller has posthumously earnt his first ever platinum certification for his 2018 album Swimming.

The singer died in September 2018 at the age of 26 after an accidental drug overdose just weeks after releasing Swimming. Three men were later arrested in connection to Miller’s death and were indicted on charges of conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in death.

Now, over three years later, the Grammy-nominated album has gone platinum after selling over one million copies.

The album includes popular songs such as Self Care, What’s The Use?, Ladders and Wings.

REMember Music/Warner Bros. Records

While Swimming is the only album of the Miller’s to go platinum, five of his singles have gone platinum: Self Care, Donald Trump, Weekend featuring Miguel, Good News and The Way featuring ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

Good News was released on Miller’s only posthumous album, Circles, which made its debut early 2020. As it stands, the album has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after selling 500,000 units.

The Dunno singer’s family shared unseen footage of the 26-year-old in October which saw him creating his final album. The description for the three minute-long video read, ‘Swimming and Circles are a dual body of work, conceived and realized between 2016-2018. These are some of those moments. Please enjoy. Filmed in December 2017 in Oahu, Hawaii.’

It’s believed Miller had the intention of creating a third album as part of a trilogy to coincide with Swimming and Circles. It’s unknown what the third album would have been called, but the first two album names were to be joined together to create the title Swimming in Circles.

