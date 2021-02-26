unilad
Advert

Mac Miller Posthumously Earns His First Platinum Album With Swimming

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 26 Feb 2021 17:16
Mac Miller Has Posthumously Earns His First Platinum Album With SwimmingPA Images

Mac Miller has posthumously earnt his first ever platinum certification for his 2018 album Swimming.

The singer died in September 2018 at the age of 26 after an accidental drug overdose just weeks after releasing Swimming. Three men were later arrested in connection to Miller’s death and were indicted on charges of conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in death.

Advert

Now, over three years later, the Grammy-nominated album has gone platinum after selling over one million copies.

The album includes popular songs such as Self Care, What’s The Use?, Ladders and Wings.

REMember Music/Warner Bros. Records

While Swimming is the only album of the Miller’s to go platinum, five of his singles have gone platinum: Self Care, Donald Trump, Weekend featuring Miguel, Good News and The Way featuring ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

Advert

Good News was released on Miller’s only posthumous album, Circles, which made its debut early 2020. As it stands, the album has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after selling 500,000 units.

The Dunno singer’s family shared unseen footage of the 26-year-old in October which saw him creating his final album. The description for the three minute-long video read, ‘Swimming and Circles are a dual body of work, conceived and realized between 2016-2018. These are some of those moments. Please enjoy. Filmed in December 2017 in Oahu, Hawaii.’

It’s believed Miller had the intention of creating a third album as part of a trilogy to coincide with Swimming and Circles. It’s unknown what the third album would have been called, but the first two album names were to be joined together to create the title Swimming in Circles.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

US Attorney General Nominee Says It’s Plain That Systemic Racism Exists In America
News

US Attorney General Nominee Says It’s Plain That Systemic Racism Exists In America

Alexander Wang Accused Of Sexual Assault By 11 Men
Celebrity

Alexander Wang Accused Of Sexual Assault By 11 Men

Brisbane Woman Discovers Moth Size Of Human Hand With 10-Inch Wingspan
Animals

Brisbane Woman Discovers Moth Size Of Human Hand With 10-Inch Wingspan

American Airlines Tells Media To ‘Talk To FBI’ After Pilot Encounters UFO ‘Moving Really Fast’
News

American Airlines Tells Media To ‘Talk To FBI’ After Pilot Encounters UFO ‘Moving Really Fast’

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Music, Album, Now, Swimming

 