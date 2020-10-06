Mac Miller's Family Share Unreleased Footage Of Him Recording Final Album Mac Miller/YouTube

Two years on from his tragic death, Mac Miller’s family have shared unreleased footage of the rapper filmed while recording his final albums Swimming and Circles.

The 26-year-old’s death shook the world after he died from an accidental drug overdose in 2018. He was found unresponsive in his home by his personal assistant and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men were arrested in connection to Miller’s death and were indicted on charges of conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in death.

Prior to his death, Miller had released his album Swimming, featuring hit tracks like Self Care, What’s The Use? and Dunno. He had also recorded Circles, arguably some of the rapper’s best work, which was released posthumously earlier this year.

Circles went on to be the most pre-saved full-length release in Apple Music history, according to Complex.

Now, Miller’s family have released footage of the late 26-year-old in the recording process for the two albums, where he can be seen laughing, playing instruments, and enjoying time with his friends and colleagues.

The description for the video reads, ‘Swimming and Circles are a dual body of work, conceived and realized between 2016-2018. These are some of those moments. Please enjoy. Filmed in December 2017 in Oahu, Hawaii.’

Watch it here:

In addition to releasing the video, Miller’s family are releasing a vinyl box set of his two final albums named Swimming in Circles. It’s been said the two albums were going to be a trilogy, but sadly it never came to be.

The box set is set to be released December 18, and is currently available to pre-order through the rapper’s website.

Included in the box set are two 12-inch, limited edition, dark blue Swimming LPs, two 12-inch, limited edition, light blue Circles LPs, a die-cut outer case, a booklet of images of Mac creating the two albums, a poster and a six-panel lyric scroll.

Last year it was announced a documentary about Mac Miller was being made. Filmmaker CJ Wallis broke the news, stating that his company Margrette Bird Pictures, which he founded with Mallory Kennedy, was beginning pre-production on the documentary.

However, the idea of the documentary was short-lived after Miller’s management asked the filmmaker to ‘hold off’ on it. Hopefully Wallis will get the make the film when the singer’s family are ready.