Machine Gun Kelly Accused Of Battery And Abuse By ‘Elderly’ Parking Attendant

A parking attendant is suing Machine Gun Kelly after the rapper allegedly subjected him to traumatising battery and abuse in the parking lot of an LA movie set.

John Martin Tilli, 49, is suing MGK, 31, for alleged assault, battery and negligence, as well as elder abuse. As some have noted, the final allegation is quite unusual given that Tilli is not yet 50.

According to court documents, Tilli has alleged that MGK, real name Colson Baker, became aggressive and shoved him after he queried whether he possessed a permit to film Good Mourning With A U, an upcoming stoner comedy co-directed by MGK and fellow rapper Mod Sun.

The incident reportedly unfolded in a Studio City parking lot on August 23, after Tilli had arrived at work and parked in his usual spot, TMZ reports.

Tilli, whose duties include opening the gate to let employees into the lot, has claimed that MGK and his crew demanded he move his car as they were shooting a video there.

It was at this point that Tilli allegedly made enquiries to see whether or not they’d actually obtained permission to be filming at the lot in the first place. Tilli alleges they hadn’t, and says he asked them to leave the lot immediately after learning this.

It was at this point that MGK’s team allegedly became aggressive towards Tilli, surrounding him in a bid to intimidate him.

Tilli, who has described himself as ‘a very sensitive, soft-spoken, gentle, quiet person’, alleges that MGK then pushed him from the front, while members of his team shoved him from the back. All the while, the group allegedly shouted at him in a manner he found to be threatening.

Following the incident, Tilli claims he was so shaken that ‘he literally appeared as if he was going to cry through the day’.

The lawsuit was filed days after Tilli originally reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Radar Online reports.

However, the original report, filed a week after the alleged altercation took place, states that MGK pushed Tilli as he had become angry about waiting for too long.

Sources close to MGK reportedly deny such an incident took place, while MGK has claimed that the entire story is a lie.

