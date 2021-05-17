Machine Gun Kelly Explains Why He Wears Necklace Containing Megan Fox’s Blood

machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly has given some insight into why he keeps a necklace with Megan Fox’s blood around his neck.

In recent years, Machine Gun Kelly has seen a resurgence after being on the wrong side of a feud with Eminem. The rapper turned pop-punk star has also found himself a new partner in Megan Fox.

The couple’s relationship has been positively met by fans. Although some were a bit freaked out when they found out Kelly was keeping a vial of Fox’s blood in a necklace on Valentine’s Day, the reason behind this Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton-inspired demonstration of affection has now been revealed.

The artist sat down with Ellen to discuss his relationship and how he ended up keeping a necklace with Fox’s DNA inside. It turns out it was Fox’s idea before she left to shoot a new film.

Kelly said:

Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship, I didn’t have a passport either. So she was going out to Bulgaria, so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’ Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA.

It seems like the necklace was just an unconventional romantic gesture. While most people might prefer a handkerchief, Kelly revealed that he still keeps the necklace on his person to this day, and got the item out of his pocket. The artist also found an interesting solution to his travel problem.

PA Images

Kelly explained that he enlisted the help of a certain American politician to get him a passport so that he could visit Fox in Bulgaria:

You know who helped me get a passport? Bernie Sanders. I haven’t even talked to him since this happened. Thank you to the Bernie Sanders team for that. I made it to Bulgaria and the relationship’s going strong, so thank you so much.

It’s unclear exactly how Sanders helped the situation, but anyone who has lost a passport will be envious of the quick turnaround. It seems love will find a way with the help of a politician and a vial of blood kept in a necklace.