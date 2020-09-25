Machine Gun Kelly Has No Regrets About His Beef With Eminem
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has said he doesn’t regret his ongoing beef with Eminem, despite once seeing him as a hero.
The feud between the pair started in 2012 after Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) tweeted about his fellow rapper’s daughter, Hailie – in the tweet, he called Hailie ‘hot as f*ck’.
While Hailie probably took it as a compliment, her rapper father Eminem definitely didn’t. Now, eight years on and several diss tracks between the two later, they still haven’t made amends.
During a recent interview with Howard Stern, MGK was asked, ‘Does it personally pain you to have this f*cking feud with this guy [Eminem]?’
The 30-year-old replied:
I don’t feel any type of way about it. I’m like asleep on my tour bus and this f*cking guy drops an album with like three songs consecutively talking about me.” He added, “What the f*ck you think I’m going to do, just f*cking roll over and go back to sleep? Get the f*ck out of here.
He added, ‘I said what I said, and respect the fight – that’s it.’
MGK had addressed the tweet in an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning back in 2015 and didn’t think he had done anything wrong.
As per Vibe, the rapper said:
At the time, I didn’t think that that was a thing. I’ll tell you this situation, ‘cause this is something that I feel like – quiet as it’s kept – is the reason why certain things [don’t happen].
Pictures of [Hailie] had came out, and I’m like, what, 20 years old, 21 at the time? I said ‘She’s beautiful, but all respect due. Eminem is king.’ What’s wrong with that? Is there a 15-year age gap where I’m a creep for that? I was 21.
It’s not unheard of for musicians to have feuds with one another, from Kanye and Taylor to 50 Cent and Ja Rule, but MGK describes himself as not actually being that type of guy.
He says to Stern, ‘I’m just a different type though, man. I’m all about putting my arm around people, I’m not with [dissing] people, so I can’t relate. The last thing I ever want to be is an angry legend.’
Stern added in the interview shared on YouTube on Wednesday, September 23, how the two rappers have similar ‘f*cked up’ upbringings and how they have other things in common as well.
Stern continues, ‘You two guys, if you got in a room together I’d say, ‘listen you two, look at the similarities here. Drop this f*cking thing already’. You know what I mean? I really would. Maybe I’ll do that.’ MGK simply laughed nervously in response.
I’m not sure about you, but I’d definitely watch that reunion.
