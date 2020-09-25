Machine Gun Kelly Has No Regrets About His Beef With Eminem

At the time, I didn’t think that that was a thing. I’ll tell you this situation, ‘cause this is something that I feel like – quiet as it’s kept – is the reason why certain things [don’t happen].

Pictures of [Hailie] had came out, and I’m like, what, 20 years old, 21 at the time? I said ‘She’s beautiful, but all respect due. Eminem is king.’ What’s wrong with that? Is there a 15-year age gap where I’m a creep for that? I was 21.