Machine Gun Kelly Hit Home Run For Cleveland While On LSD

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Home Run For Cleveland While On LSD PA/@Comebacksznnnn/Twitter

Machine Gun Kelly has claimed to have hit a home run for Cleveland while on LSD, responding to a tweet that declared him to be the ‘best hitter Cleveland has had this decade’.

The incident reportedly took place last summer, when the 30-year-old rapper took part in the Celebrity All-Star softball game in Cleveland, the state where he attended high school.

The theme of the softball game was Cleveland vs. The World, with famous faces connected to Cleveland playing against other celebrities.

You can watch the home run for yourself below:

Showing impressive sporting abilities, MGK was able to whack the ball into right field, bagging himself an inside the park home run.

For more than a year, many have admired the skills he showed that day. However, MGK has now admitted that he ‘was on LSD’ during the game, tweeting his confession alongside a clip of his home run and a zipped mouth emoji.

One fan replied:

I couldn’t even walk down the street straight when I was tripping. So respect.

Another said:

Machine Gun Kelly manages to look more like a professional athlete while playing softball high on LSD than the entire Browns team.

Machine Gun Kelly PA Images

This isn’t the first time MGK has spoken openly about his use of LSD. In an interview with the New York Post last year, MGK opened up about the problems he has experienced after his mother abandoned him as a child, issues he delved into in his 2019 track, Burning Memories.

He explained:

There’s few memories to even burn in the first place ’cause she left when I was so young. But the ones that are there… I’ve numbed those parts out of me. […] I’m obviously an avid LSD user… I don’t think it’s a secret.

This latest revelation comes just days after it was announced that MGK, real name Colson Baker, will be starring alongside Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and John Malkovich in upcoming drama, Wash Me in the River.

With a screenplay from Adam Taylor Barker, the story follows a recovering opioid addict out for revenge against the dealers who sold the drugs that resulted in his fiance’s death. All the while, two cops are ‘hot on his trail’, Deadline reports.

Production on Wash Me in the River will reportedly begin November 9 in both Georgia and Puerto Rico.