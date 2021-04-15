Machine Gun Kelly Is Launching His Own Unisex Nail Polish Brand

machinegunkelly/Instagram

US musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly is set to release a line of nail polish for use by everyone.

Confirming a unisex nail polish range, founder and CEO of Unlisted, Candy Harris, revealed the collaboration with the star in a press released originally obtained by Page Six, that said: ‘We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming.’

At present there’s not a lot of info to go on other than the initial confirmation that this is happening, with specific details on names and shades of the upcoming product range still firmly under wraps.

The brand, however, will be called UN/DN and will no doubt be popular with the Bloody Valentine rapper’s following on Instagram.

In March, MGK posted a close-up of his hands, complete with cool nail designs, for his nearly eight million followers to check out, with the caption: ‘i wanna know if i tell you a secret will you keep it’.

Despite him asking us to keep a secret, it’s no secret how into nail polish Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, is, having shared a number of photos of his colourfully designed digits on social media, so seems fitting he’d come up with what’ll likely be a sell out range later this year.