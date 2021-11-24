Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To Grammy Nomination Snub

Alamy

They forgot him too: Machine Gun Kelly failed to receive a single Grammy nomination, and he’s not best pleased.

The nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were officially announced last night, November 23. Album of the Year will see the likes of Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West go head to head, while Song of the Year has Ed Sheeran, H.E.R., Doja Cat and Justin Bieber in the mix as well.

The ceremony isn’t a stranger to controversy, particularly after its infamous snub of The Weeknd last year, which saw him slam the ‘corrupt’ event.

For reference, MGK – real name Colson Baker – dropped his punk rock album Tickets To My Downfall in September last year, coming in at number one on the charts and earning critical and audience acclaim. Pitchfork described it as a ‘genuine throwback to the post-9/11 gauze of TRL countdowns and Tony Hawk multiplayer’, while NME said it ‘proves that pop-punk ain’t dead’.

There’s also the matter of his immense publicity amid his high-profile, headline-making relationship with Megan Fox, whether he’s bringing his show to a halt to give her a kiss, describing himself as ‘weed’ or their psychedelic adventures together.

Basically, a nomination for MGK was expected, given the album’s popularity and success. However, his name is nowhere to be found on the nominations list.

‘WTF is wrong with the Grammys,’ he reacted on Twitter, attracting thousands of likes and replies from fans saying he shouldn’t care. ‘Y’all award shows suck, go tell ’em,’ one of his lyrics reads, as one user screenshotted. ‘You’ve literally done the most whilst Kanye does nothing and gets nominated for his flop album,’ another claimed.

‘Trust me. You deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don’t deserve you. You made more than clear how passionate you are and how strong the movement, they have no idea how talented you really are! We love you man,’ a third tweeted. ‘You deserved a nomination along with Miley Cyrus,’ another wrote.

