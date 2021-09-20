Machine Gun Kelly Savagely Rips Into Slipknot On Stage At Festival

Alamy

Machine Gun Kelly threw shade at Slipknot at a music festival over the weekend, and called them ‘f*cking weird’.

The papercuts singer ripped into the legendary rock band while at Riot Fest, which was held in Chicago, Illinois, over the weekend.

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), real name Colson Baker, poked fun at the band for wearing masks – something they’ve been wearing for more than two decades.

Frontman Corey Taylor has discussed the band’s decision to wear masks in previous interviews, with each member citing different reasons for wanting to wear one.

For Taylor, he said it allows him to be himself. He told BBC’s Artsnight program in 2016, as per The Sun, ‘That mask for me has always been a physical representation of the person inside me who just never had a voice. It just allows me to be me.’

Fellow bandmember Shawn Crahan, known for wearing a haunting clown mask, added, ‘I had gotten a version of this mask when I was 14. I just never knew why it was in my world but it was always around me.’

‘Then one day, it just so happened, it was that moment of clarity to decide what I want to project. This thing has no f*ckin’ limits,’ Crahan continued.

Despite their reasons, Machine Gun Kelly obviously doesn’t think much of their unusual attire, and called them ‘f*cking weird’ for wearing them, Loudwire reports.

He said while on stage at the weekend:

Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f*cking weird mask on a f*cking stage. F*cking shit.

While he didn’t directly mention Slipknot, it was pretty obvious who he was talking about.

The bloody valentine singer then quickly changed the topic and asked the audience what their favourite candy was…

The apparent feud with Slipknot and MGK isn’t the only random beef the rapper turned punk has – from the looks of videos taken at last week’s VMAs, he doesn’t get on brilliantly with MMA fighter Conor McGregor either.

Snaps showed McGregor throwing a drink on MGK before he was pushed away by his security team.

The reason for the fighter’s actions still remain unknown, especially after he later went on to claim he didn’t even know who the singer was.

