Machine Gun Kelly Says Eminem Fans Only Support Him Because He’s A ‘Legend’

It’s the feud dominating the rap world: Machine Gun Kelly vs Eminem.

As the quick-spitting pair continue to exchange expletive blows in their new tracks, MGK has revealed what it’ll take to settle their beef.

The Cleveland rapper – real name Colson Baker – recently appeared on the Everyday Struggle podcast to discuss self-acceptance, his acting work and his new album, Hotel Diablo.

Inevitably, the conversation switched to the rapping pair’s conflict. Machine Gun Kelly said that today’s generation shouldn’t find themselves remaining loyal to an artist because of the status they’ve built over the years.

Speaking on the podcast, MGK said:

The internet thing trying to muddy it, that was a little annoying. It was kind of like we can’t be a generation that rides only because a person’s a legend and strictly goes off that factor. When we do something for our generation, step up and acknowledge what happened. Hold it down. That was not something I ever expected to happen.

Later in the chat, when asked if there was anyway they could reconcile and settle their feud, MGK had a typically hard-boiled answer.

MGK said:

Put us on a track, see who comes harder.

The conflict started back in 2018 following the release of Eminem’s surprise album, Kamikaze. In his track Not Alike, Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – took shots at MGK, bringing up a 2012 tweet in which he commented that Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott-Mathers, who was 16 at the time, was ‘hot as f*ck’.

MGK fired back with Rap Devil, a clear inversion of Eminem’s Rap God, which features the lyric: ‘Somebody help your mans up (help). Knees weak of old age, the real Slim Shady can’t stand up.’

Speaking about the process behind Rap Devil, MGK said he came up with it immediately after listening to Kamikaze.

He explained:

I just did that on the spot, hours after that shit released. Like, fuck this motherfucker! Load the pro-tools up. We loaded a picture of him and just rode the motherfucker.

Eminem’s next fiery move was a belter, though. Titled Killshot, with album artwork featuring a reticle pointing at MGK, it’s a no-holds-barred attack – one Twitter user wrote: ‘Eminem just killed MGK.’

In the track, Eminem raps:

But if I was three foot 11

You’d look up to me, and for the record

You would suck a dick to fuckin’ be me for a second

Lick a ballsack to get on my channel

Give your life to be as solidified.

MGK’s latest album, Hotel Diablo, takes direct aim at Eminem and his Killshot track. In his track Floor 13, MGK says: ‘I just spent too many minutes watchin’ little videos of shitty wannabe rappers dissing me. I just spent the winter livin’ after someone tried to send a kill shot, missin’ me.’

In another verse, MGK slams Eminem’s Venom track, which was made for the Marvel/Sony movie last year.

The rap continues:

I sold 40 million records

I ain’t even 30

Give me 20 seconds

I’ll list 10 movies that I been in

One legend that tried to fuck with me and got the venom.

Will the real Slim Shady stand up to Machine Gun Kelly’s proposition? We have no doubt he’s scribbling his next assault right now.

