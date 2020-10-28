Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was 'Coked Out' Before Meeting Megan Fox PA Images/machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly was ‘coked out of his mind’ before falling in love with Megan Fox, he has admitted.

The rapper-turned-pop-punk star – real name Colson Baker – has been in a relationship with the Transformers actor for the past few months, having met back in March.

Advert

Prior to meeting Fox, the artist had been busy recording Tickets To My Downfall in a ‘drunken stupor’. Fortunately, his lifestyle soon changed for the better.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly meganfox/Instagram

In a recent interview with NME, 30-year-old Kelly discussed the resistance to his transition to pop-punk and the mockery that followed the announcements. ‘That sh*t hurt my fucking feelings… it took every muscle and bone in my body to not let my pettiness leap through and repost that video the day the album went number one,’ he said.

As he developed the new album, Kelly was ‘coked out of [his] mind in a drunken stupor’, saying, ‘There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality.’

Advert

Then he met Fox, 34, on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, a movie shooting in Puerto Rico in March. After the actor split up with Brian Austin Green, they went public later in the year, and have since appeared in the videos for Drunk Face and Bloody Valentine.

Kelly said:

Tickets is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person. It’s interesting. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f*cking life.

Advert

The couple can also be heard talking to each other on certain tracks in the album, such as Banyan Tree – Interlude, where they say they’ll ‘cherish’ each other.

Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox 2 Machine Gun Kelly/YouTube

He added, ‘You know what’s so beautiful, bro? Love is the one thing that can’t be restricted. No one has the power to stop that, as much as so many have tried in my life thus far.’

While appearing on an earlier episode of the Give Them Lala… With Randall podcast, Fox said she knew ‘something was going to come’ from Kelly’s casting in the film. ‘I could feel that some wild sh*t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul,’ she said.

Advert