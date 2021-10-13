Machine Gun Kelly Targeted With Bottles And Branches During Festival

Reality Redemption/YouTube

Machine Gun Kelly has been pelted with bottles and branches during a recent festival in Sacramento, California.

In footage taken at the Aftershock Festival over the weekend, the 31-year-old could be seen singing on a makeshift stage made from a tent.

However, it would seem that not everybody was a fan of his performance. As well as quickly becoming the target for airborne bottles and branches, MGK – real name Colson Baker – was loudly booed and jeered by ‘fans’ at the back, receiving a decidedly mixed reaction.

Addressing his divided audience, MGK admitted that he’d had a ‘mixed reaction’, asking:

How the f**k you feelin’ Aftershock? Mixed opinions. I love you so much. This morning I was like, ‘Do we get on the plane and go to this?’

MGK, who narrowly missed the objects which were chucked in his direction, also revealed that he had been thinking about a young fan as he got up on the stage, stating, ‘I was sitting there thinking about the last festival we did where this 10-year-old got her poster ripped up just for liking me. I’m doing this show for her and everyone who came to see us’.

You can check out the performance for yourself below:

This ruckus comes just weeks after MGK ended up throwing a punch at an audience member during his performance at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

The altercation began when a man gatecrashed the stage and shoved MGK, apparently angering the rap rocker. The blow-up came after MGK was mercilessly heckled and booed by members of the audience, with many rushing the stage during his set.

A fair number of those watching were left angered by his dismissive description of Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor as being ’50 years old, wearing a f***ing weird mask’.

In what has been a tempestuous few months for the Bad Things rapper, MGK found himself embroiled in yet another heated exchange at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12.

This time around, his beef was with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champ, Conor McGregor, who isn’t exactly the kind of opponent many non-fighters would take on lightly.

The two men reportedly had to be led away from the crowd that had gathered around to see what was going on.