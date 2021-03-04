Machine Gun Kelly’s Drummer Robbed And Hit By Car

rookxx/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer has been robbed and hit by a car, with the robbers making off with thousands of dollars worth of possessions.

JP Cappelletty – best known to fans as Rook was walking down a street in the Hollywood Hills at around 8pm on the night of Tuesday, February 2 when he was jumped by two men.

Rook, 27, shared a pic of himself from his hospital bed, which showed him with his arm in the cast. Appearing to remain upbeat, the photo was captioned, ‘don’t worry I’ll bounce back’. In a second pic he is joined by MGK himself, who can be seen flipping off the camera.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a physical altercation had ensued after the two men leapt from a vehicle. These same sources said he was hit by a car, which led to his foot and arm being injured.

Sources claimed that the suspects had gotten away and, although it’s unclear whether or not they were armed, they had used force while robbing Rook.

Rook has been drumming for Machine Gun Kelly since 2012, having been offered the gig while still a senior in high school.

Speaking with Ohio ABC affiliate 13ABC back in 2017, Rook spoke about his lifelong love of drumming, having picked up his first pair of drum sticks when he was just two years old:

I was always going to concerts with my dad. Every time I would see the drummers on stage, I would say to my dad that’s what I want to do, I want to be that guy. That’s what I always wanted to do with my life.

Rook also revealed how he got a call from Machine Gun Kelly while he was sitting in class at Sylvania Southview, shortly before his 18th birthday:

I don’t think it’s impossible for anyone to do what I am doing. It’s about getting yourself in the right place and having the right people to help you with your vision. As long as you have a vision of what you want to do, you can get there.

UNILAD wishes Rook a full a speedy recovery.