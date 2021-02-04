unilad
Advert

Macklemore Says His Skin Colour Helped Him Win Grammy Over Kendrick Lamar

by : Julia Banim on : 04 Feb 2021 14:13
Macklemore Says His Skin Colour Helped Him Win Grammy Over Kendrick LamarMacklemore Says His Skin Colour Helped Him Win Grammy Over Kendrick Lamarmacklemore/Instagram/PA

Macklemore has spoken out about his conflicted thoughts on winning a Grammy over Kendrick Lamar in 2014.

That was the year many believed Lamar’s good kid m.A.A.d. city to be the album most deserving of the Best Rap Album award, and so there was a fair bit of controversy when Macklemore and production partner Ryan Lewis won for The Heist.

Advert

Seven years on and Macklemore has reflected on the reasons why he was the one to bring home the Grammy, stating that he felt his skin colour had helped facilitate his divisive win.

You can check out the full interview below:

Speaking in a recent episode of UPROXX’s People’s Party With Talib Kweli, Macklemore spoke about the enormous success of The Heist, and also addressed some of the criticism he had faced at the time over his rap credentials.

Advert

Macklemore recalled:

It wasn’t just the Grammys that we won. I’m looking at the shelf I have in the corner. We won every f*cking thing.

There was a big conversation around whether or not we should be in the Best Rap Album category, and I’m like, ‘What the f*ck? Do I not rap? Is this not a rap album?’

I get that there are pop sensibilities. I get that there are unapologetic pop moments. But is Jimmy Iovine not a rap song?’ Is Make The Money not a rap song?

MacklemoreMacklemorePA Images

Moving on from this, Macklemore went on to remark that the ‘system’ he’d spent his entire life ‘calling out’ is ultimately what led to his Grammy victory over Lamar, explaining that he believed being White had played a significant part in his win.

Advert

He continued:

I’m struggling with like, ‘Damn, I’m benefiting from the system I’ve been calling out since I was f*cking 20 years old’. Here I am at the highest level of artistic merit, the Grammys, and here I am benefiting from the same sh*t I’ve been talking about. So I was conflicted.

People want to say it was guilt. It was, ‘He feels guilty about being White.’ That’s so surface level. Was there an air of that? Absolutely. Was that the reason? Absolutely not at the forefront.

The rapper then proceeded to express regret about the text message he sent to Lamar after the 2014 Grammys, which read, ‘You got robbed. I wanted you to win. You should have. It’s weird and it sucks that I robbed you’.

After sending the text, Macklemore had uploaded it to Instagram, which many at the time felt to be an awkward and unnecessary move.

Advert

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse After Courts Can’t Find Him
News

Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse After Courts Can’t Find Him

Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Breaks Silence On Abuse Allegations
News

Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Breaks Silence On Abuse Allegations

The Weeknd Finally Explains Why He Wore Face Bandages And Botox Prosthetics
Celebrity

The Weeknd Finally Explains Why He Wore Face Bandages And Botox Prosthetics

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Shares Video Of $24 Million Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Shares Video Of $24 Million Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Music, Kendrick Lamar

Credits

UPROXX Video/YouTube

  1. UPROXX Video/YouTube

    Talib Kweli & Macklemore Talk 'The Heist', Ryan Lewis, Activism, And Indie Rap | People's Party Full

 