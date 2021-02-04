Macklemore Says His Skin Colour Helped Him Win Grammy Over Kendrick Lamar

It wasn’t just the Grammys that we won. I’m looking at the shelf I have in the corner. We won every f*cking thing.

There was a big conversation around whether or not we should be in the Best Rap Album category, and I’m like, ‘What the f*ck? Do I not rap? Is this not a rap album?’

I get that there are pop sensibilities. I get that there are unapologetic pop moments. But is Jimmy Iovine not a rap song?’ Is Make The Money not a rap song?