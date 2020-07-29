Madonna Censured By Instagram For Praising 'Demon Sperm' Doctor's Vaccine Conspiracy Theory PA Images/Facebook

Instagram has censured Madonna after she endorsed a false COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory from a doctor who believes in ‘demon sperm’.

The pop star’s account was flagged after she shared a video of Dr. Stella Immanuel, a primary care physician in Houston, Texas, in which she claims to have successfully treated 350 coronavirus patients ‘and counting’ with hydroxychloroquine. US President Donald Trump previously shared the same video.

Alleging that a cure for coronavirus has ‘been found and proven and has been available for months’, the 61-year-old wrote to her 15 million followers: ‘They would rather let fear control the people and let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.’ The social media platform took swift action.

For a brief period, a ‘False Information’ warning was attached to the video. Before the Hung Up singer deleted the post, Annie Lennox commented: ‘This is utter madness!!! I can’t believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery. Hopefully your site has been hacked and you’re just about to explain it.’

The video, which shows Immanuel speaking at an ‘America’s Frontline Doctors’ event organised by Tea Party Patriots Action outside the US Supreme Court building, has been discussed heavily over the past 48 hours.

In the clip, she says: ‘I came here to Washington DC to tell America nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure, it is called hydroxychloroquine. I know you people want to talk about masks, hello, you don’t need a mask. There is a cure. I know you don’t want to open schools – no, you don’t need people to be locked down.’

In previous videos and sermons, Immanuel attributed ‘serious gynecological problems’ to people having sex with ‘spirit wives and husbands’, claiming that demonic spirits ‘turn into a woman and then they sleep with the man and collect his sperm’.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube have all taken firm steps to remove the vaccine video from its platforms, flagging it as misinformation. Trump retweeted it, and his son Donald Trump Jr. also shared it, writing: ‘This is a much watch!!! So different from the narrative everyone is running with.’

Hilariously, Trump Jr.’s account was then suspended for violating Twitter’s rules on ‘sharing misinformation on COVID-19’. Trump removed his retweet, therefore suffering no punitive measures. ‘I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her,’ he said, before walking out of the press briefing.

Madonna has not commented on being censured, however she has made controversial observations on the outbreak over the past few months.

For example, she earlier dubbed it ‘the great equaliser’ and said she was going to go on a drive and ‘breathe in the COVID-19 air’ after allegedly testing positive for antibodies, ergo granting her immunity.