Madonna Slammed For Her Response To Lil Nas X Onstage Kiss

Madonna has been criticised for her response to Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss at the BET Awards.

On Sunday, June 27, the rapper performed his hit single MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) before kissing one of his male dancers. Coming at the end of Pride Month, it was praised as ‘fearless’ by the likes of Sean Combs, other musicians and LGBTQ+ activists, while homophobes were expectedly riled up.

However, Madonna has attracted backlash for seemingly trying to steal Lil Nas X’s thunder on social media.

The singer shared two photos in an Instagram story on Tuesday, June 29: one of Lil Nas X kissing the dancer at the ceremony; another of Madonna and Britney Spears sharing a kiss at the 2003 MTV VMAs. ‘#Diditfirst,’ she wrote.

Many have criticised her for insinuating her kiss was just as significant as the rapper’s. ‘Help not her taking a moment from an actual queer person,’ one user wrote. ‘I hate giving bad takes attention I’m sorry but this is so icky like u can not even compare the two you little freak… like Madonna makes my brain hurt sometimes,’ another commented.

‘Madonna saying ‘I did it first’ in response to Lil Nas X’s performance shows just how out of touch some of these allies are with the movement,’ another wrote.

Others have been more forgiving, noting the publicity around Madonna’s kiss back then. ‘She deserves credit – people pretend it was no big thing, but it was a risk and had she not been so eager to do provocative things she’d actually be much more popular than she even is,’ one user wrote, adding: ‘But she should also see the clear difference here. Comes off as petty.’