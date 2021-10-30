Madonna Under Fire For Recreating Marilyn Monroe’s Death Bed Scene In Shocking Photo Shoot

@madonna/Instagram

Madonna is facing backlash for ‘recreating’ Marilyn Monroe’s ‘death bed’ in a new photoshoot.

The Some Like It Hot icon passed away on August 5, 1962, following a drug overdose. She was found lying on her bed in her Brentwood home in Los Angeles.

In a photoshoot for V Magazine, Madonna can be seen wearing fur and posing in a scene directly inspired by The Last Sitting, the final three-day shoot Monroe did with photographer Bert Stern. However, the images have been met with criticism, with some feeling it’s in poor taste and somehow ‘glamorises’ the star’s death.

Mike Sington, a senior executive at NBCUniversal, shared some of the photos to Twitter, writing, ‘For some morbid and eerie reason, Madonna decides to re-create Marilyn Monroe’s death bed. The black and white photo is actually Marilyn Monroe’s bedroom where she died.’

While others have pointed out the shoot nods to Monroe’s final photo call rather than the location of her death, Sington’s tweet has struck a chord with some users. ‘This makes me queasy. Seems to me in bad taste,’ one wrote. ‘This isn’t cool. Glamorising suicide is the only takeaway once the shock factor wears off,’ another commented.

Steven Klein, who shot the 63-year-old singer for the magazine, wrote in a short note, ‘We were not interested in recreating the images exactly but more importantly, we wanted to explore the relationship between photographer and subject. Both the friendship and the artistic process, and how art can imitate life and vice versa.

‘When I sent Madonna the photos she was really taken by the incandescent fragility of Marilyn at that moment in her life. We decided to find a hotel suite and try to capture the liaison between a star and the camera, the mystery, and magic of this creative collaboration. We hope we have done justice to the great work of Bert Stern and Marilyn Monroe.’