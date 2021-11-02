Mariah Carey Announces New Christmas Single

Alamy / Mariah Carey / YouTube

Mariah Carey may already dominate the Christmas charts, but the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer has announced another new single just in time for this year’s festivities.

Once more centred around finding a relationship and partner during the winter season – sob for all of us singles – Carey has collaborated with Khalid on a track titled Fall In Love At Christmas. The song also features US choir director and gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

Carey has even shared a sneak preview of the song on her Twitter, causing fans to go into a frenzy.

Cue a new song to shriek along in the shower to.

The post gives followers a 30-second preview of the song, with Khalid and Carey joining in to sing the chorus, NME reports.

The single’s artwork features pictures of Carey, Khalid and Franklin as children, on a gold background of Christmas tree wrapping paper.

Carey first acknowledged the build up to the festive season on her social media accounts yesterday, November 1, in a video which saw her smashing up Halloween pumpkins with a candy cane bat.

Furthermore, we may still be over a month away from Christmas, but Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has already entered the top 200 on US iTunes.

Fans have since taken to the sneak preview of the latest single in impatience at having to wait three more days to hear it. One said, ‘We are ready queen.’

Another wrote:

MARIAH? A SEXY CHRISTMAS SONG? U are the CEO of the holiday genre.

A third commented, ‘Already ordered.’

While Carey may have made an accidental blunder in tagging the wrong Khalid, the romantic, R&B-like ballad is likely to be a better hit – especially if it’s anything like All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Fall In Love At Christmas is set to be released on Friday, November 5.