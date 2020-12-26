Mariah Carey Has Broken Spotify's Single-Day Streaming Record Mariah Carey/YouTube

More than 20 years after she released All I Want For Christmas Is You, the chart-topper is still setting records.

Maybe it was a result of not being able to see our loved ones as much as we’d have liked this year, or that the song is simply a certified Christmas classic, but on Christmas Eve it was listened to 17,223 million times: Spotify’s most streamed song in a single day.

Chart Data, a Twitter account which publishes daily music statistics, announced the news:

‘MariahCarey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” breaks the all-time record for the biggest single day streams in Spotify history with 17.223 million streams’, the account said.

The singer herself was ecstatic about the news: ‘I know people think I’m making ”coin“ (lil secret: artists make very little from streams) but the real reason I’m sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people. THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!’

It’s been a month of achievements for Mariah. On December 11, it was announced that All I Want for Christmas Is You had topped the UK singles chart for the first time ever.

All I Want for Christmas Is You, was first released in 1994 but resurfaces on the charts around the festive season every year.

Mariah Colombia Records

Taking her place at the top spot for the first time, 26 years after it was originally released and just two weeks before Christmas, Carey beat Wham!’s Last Christmas and Ariana Grande’s Positions.

Celebrating the news, the singer told Official Charts: ‘Happy Christmas UK!! We finally made it!!! We are keeping the Christmas spirit alive together despite how dismal the year’s been. Love you always!’

While Mariah may not make ‘coin’ from streaming services, she can happily celebrate finally reaching number one with her Christmas classic and the six-to-seven figures she receives in royalties for it from elsewhere.