Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Finally Gets Number 1 Almost Three Decades After Release Colombia Records

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is a classic tune for the festive season, but despite it being on everyone’s playlists throughout December, it’s taken almost three decades to reach number one.

The epic pop song was released in 1994, at which time it went head-to-head with another Christmas favourite, East 17’s Stay Another Day.

Advert 10

Carey lost out on the top spot, but that didn’t stop her song from becoming one of the best-loved Christmas songs of all time, featuring on countless Christmas albums and in the beloved festive film Love Actually. It inevitably creeps back into the charts every year, though it has only ever reached number two in the Official Charts Company UK Top 40.

Mariah Carey's Twitter Got Hacked And Took Shots At Eminem PA Images

The most recent official charts rankings saw Carey lose out to Ariana Grande’s Positions, but All I Want For Christmas found its crown elsewhere this week; namely The Official Big Top 40 – Global Radio’s chart show across its Capital and Heart networks.

The number one is even more impressive in this chart, where Carey has previously only made it to number six.

Advert 10

The ranking came after the hard work of a dedicated fanbase as social media users campaigned to try and get Carey her well-deserved number one. Superfan Jeffrey Ingold led the push, as he appeared on Channel 5 News to talk about how much it would ‘mean to Mariah’.

In a video he shared online, Ingold commented:

I can’t even put into words how exciting it is. I know how much it will mean to Mariah. She cares so much about her music and she loves Christmas. That’s what makes me love Christmas and this song captures the spirit of Christmas for so many people.

Advert 10

Ingold encouraged his Twitter followers to stream All I Want For Christmas, and Carey herself responded to thank him for his efforts, writing, ‘Thank youuu Jeff! Now we can only hope to make it happen.’

The Official Big Top 40 announced Carey as number one for December 6, followed by Little Mix, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus and Shane Codd. The chart is based on Apple Music streams, iTunes downloads and commercial radio airplay across the Global Radio network.

With more than two weeks left until the big day, Carey still has chance to reach number one in the Official Chart rankings. As long as fans keep streaming, downloading and requesting the track, the singer has every chance of overtaking Grande and taking her place as Christmas chart queen.

Advert 10