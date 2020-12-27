Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You Earns Her More Than $2 Million A Year
It’s impossible to get through the festive season without hearing it blasted multiple times, and by the time the big day itself comes along, you’ll inevitably be humming it while basting your turkey. Whether you want to or not.
I’m talking of course about Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, a glittery festive earworm and a song that would have had everyone on the dancefloor, in ordinary times.
All I Want For Christmas Is You is also an absolute goldmine for Mariah, earning the Queen of Christmas a very nice $2.6 million (£1.9 million) per year. Not bad for a woman who famously only needs one thing at this time of year.
This is according to The Economist, which reported that by 2017, the track had made $60 million (£44.5m) in royalties since its release in 1994.
Although it’s unclear whether or not All I Want For Christmas Is You has continued to earn Mariah money at the same rate since 2017, the song’s enduring popularity suggests she isn’t doing too shabbily.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the song’s success, Mariah reflected how the megahit had become essential Christmas listening over the years:
When it first came out, it was more of a gradual thing. It was popular, but it didn’t have what it has now.
I feel like people have grown up with the song and it’s become a part of people’s lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays. That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much.
Unfortunately, not everyone is all too keen on the track, with a recent UNILAD poll finding it to be the most overrated Christmas song ever made. Though I doubt Mariah will mind…
Topics: Music, Christmas, Mariah Carey