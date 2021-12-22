Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Makes Chart History

Mariah Carey/YouTube

It’s not really Christmas until Mariah Carey starts singing All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Just like Brussels sprouts, Michael Bublé and the inevitable discussion whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You’ is a festive staple.

The 1994 hit is as much a part of the Christmas soundtrack as Fairytale of New York, Last Christmas (well done to anyone still in the running for Whamageddon) or I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.

Much discussion has been had over the best Christmas song and everyone’s got their favourites, but Carey’s offering is consistently near the top of people’s picks for their favourite festive tune.

As if that wasn’t good enough, All I Want For Christmas Is You is continuing to break records, as it has hit top spot on Billboard’s Top 100 chart for the third separate run, the first time any song has done this.

AV Club explains that this is not just a popular song hovering around the top of the chart and returning to the top spot a few times; this is a song that keeps entering the chart at top spot around the festive period because it’s just that popular.

To give you an idea of how difficult it is for a song to hit top spot three times, the previous record of hitting top spot twice was held by Chubby Checker’s The Twist, which reached number one in 1960 and again in 1962.

Meanwhile, All I Want For Christmas Is You hit number one in 2019, 2020 and now 2021, a testament to the enduring popularity it has during the Christmas period.

It’s good news for Carey too, as all that popularity around her song translates into a nice Christmas bonus.

According to The Independent, All I Want For Christmas Is You earns Carey somewhere between £450,000 and £750,000 each December from a mixture of royalties and streaming revenues.

However, they say the most valuable Christmas song as far as royalties are concerned is Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody, which can earn up to £1 million each December.