Marilyn Manson Denies ‘Twisted Tales’ Of Sexual Assault Accusations

Marilyn Manson has further denied Esmé Bianco’s assault allegations against him.

Bianco made the accusations in February, claiming she had been sexually and emotionally abused by Manson.

The Game of Thrones actor says she has been left with physical and emotional scars from her relationship with the singer.

Recalling a time where Manson, real name Brian Warner, allegedly cut her with a knife, Bianco said, ‘I just remember laying there, and I didn’t fight it. It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety.’

‘I think I would have made excuses for him. I was in survival mode at that point, and my brain had taught me to be small and agreeable,’ she added.

She went on to file a lawsuit against Manson in April.

Several other women also came forward with allegations against the singer, including Ashley Morgan and Evan Rachel Wood. He’s currently facing four lawsuits.

Manson initially denied the allegations he was facing and has now doubled down on his innocence in the wake of the ongoing lawsuit. He previously branded them as ‘horrible distortions of reality’.

The singer filed his own lawsuit yesterday, July 28, calling for Bianco’s case to be dismissed. The lawsuit claims that Bianco and the other women are ‘co-conspirators’ who are ‘desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of Warner’s ‘shock rock’ stage persona, ‘Marilyn Manson’, with fabricated accounts of abuse,’ Metro Online reports.

Manson’s lawyers further insisted there isn’t a ‘shred of evidence’.

They said:

These individuals, including [the] plaintiff, spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning their stories to turn what were consensual friendships and relationships with Warner from more than a decade ago, into twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality.

His lawyers have also claimed Bianco’s lawsuit has been filed too late to be considered under California law, BBC News reports.

Apparently her allegations, which date back 10 years, ‘are time-barred by more than seven years and Plaintiff cannot establish an applicable exception to the statute of limitations.’

In the wake of the allegations that surfaced at the beginning of the year, Manson was dropped from his record label and removed from two television shows. Soon after, he was dropped by his talent agency.

