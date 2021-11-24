unilad
Marilyn Manson Grammy Award Nomination Defended Following Backlash

by : Hannah Smith on : 24 Nov 2021 16:50
Marilyn Manson Grammy Award Nomination Defended Following BacklashAlamy

The organisation behind the Grammys has doubled down on the decision to include Marilyn Manson in its 2022 nominations, saying ‘we won’t look at the criminal record’ of artists.

Manson, who is facing multiple allegations of physical, sexual and psychological abuse from more than a dozen women, received two nominations, including one for album of the year for his work on Kanye West’s Donda.

Marilyn Manson (Alamy)Alamy

The decision to include him in the nominations sparked instant backlash, however in an interview following yesterday’s announcement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr explained that the committee chose not to take the legal or personal history of artists into account when deciding who to honour.

‘We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration, we won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria,’ he told The Wrap. ‘If it is, they can submit for consideration.’

Asked specifically about Manson, who is nominated via his work on the Kanye West album, Mason Jr went on to imply that while they wouldn’t block anyone from being considered for awards, they would take controversies into account when deciding who was invited to attend the Grammys award show.

Harvey Mason Jr (Alamy)Alamy

‘What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets. We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point,’ he said.

‘But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on.’

Manson has denied the allegations against him, labelling the claims ‘horrible distortions of reality’.

