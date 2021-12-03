unilad
Advert

Mark Hoppus Says He Accidentally Told World About His Cancer Diagnosis

by : Hannah Smith on : 03 Dec 2021 07:52
Mark Hoppus Says He Accidentally Told World About His Cancer Diagnosis@markhoppus/Instagram/Alamy

Mark Hoppus has revealed his announcement that he was suffering from cancer was an accident, after he chose the wrong setting for a post on Instagram.

The Blink-182 star confirmed that he was receiving treatment for stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in June, after a photo of himself at the hospital with the caption ‘yes hello. One cancer treatment please,’ appeared on his Instagram story.

Advert

The image was swiftly deleted, and Hoppus has now revealed that he hadn’t intended to make his illness public, blaming the Instagram post on a ‘brain fog’ brought about by chemotherapy for forgetting to turn on the ‘close friends’ setting on his stories.

Mark Hoppus' cancer post (@markhoppus/Instagram)@markhoppus/Instagram

‘Throughout the day as I’m getting chemotherapy and more bags of chemicals are being dropped into my body, other people are reaching out and they’re like, ‘Dude, what’s going on?” he told GQ in a recent interview, adding ‘maybe part of me subconsciously posted it to my main, but I definitely didn’t do it on purpose.’

Hoppus went on to confirm his diagnosis shortly afterwards in a statement that read ‘I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.’

Advert
Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus/Instagram)@markhoppus/Instagram

Over the next few months, he shared parts of his journey on social media, and in September announced that he was officially cancer-free. ‘It kind of felt like a Band-Aid had been ripped off and I was able to be honest with people,’ he said.

However despite the good news, Hoppus has now revealed that he’s continuing to feel the after-effects of battling the disease, saying ‘the brain fog is so bad. The chemo brain is just heartbreaking to me because I can feel myself diminished mentally right now.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Prince Andrew Reportedly Flew With Alleged ‘Sex Slave’ Who Was ‘Frozen With Fear’, Court Hears
News

Prince Andrew Reportedly Flew With Alleged ‘Sex Slave’ Who Was ‘Frozen With Fear’, Court Hears

Men Who Vape More Than Twice As Likely To Suffer From Erectile Dysfunction, New Study Claims
Science

Men Who Vape More Than Twice As Likely To Suffer From Erectile Dysfunction, New Study Claims

Stephen King Voices Gun Laws Opinion Following Tragic School Shooting
Celebrity

Stephen King Voices Gun Laws Opinion Following Tragic School Shooting

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Stabbed Himself To Impress Megan Fox
Celebrity

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Stabbed Himself To Impress Megan Fox

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Music, Blink-182, Cancer, Instagram, Now

Credits

GQ

  1. GQ

    Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is growing up

 