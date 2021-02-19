Meek Mill Responds To Backlash Over ‘Disrespectful’ Kobe And Gigi Bryant Lyric

meekmill/Instagram/kobebryant/Instagram

Meek Mill has responded to backlash after he was heard rapping about the late Kobe Bryant in a leaked snippet of his new song.

The rapper, real name Robert Williams, quickly began trending on Wednesday, February 17, after the leak surfaced.

On the song, which is rumoured to feature Lil Baby, Williams raps, ‘And if I ever lack I’m going out with my choppa it be another Kobe / Sh*t I can tell they ain’t never know me’.

Fans of the basketball player were left raging after hearing the leak of the song, which is reportedly titled Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe), and called out Williams for being disrespectful.

Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

‘Kobe & Gigi Bryant’s deaths were only a year ago. Their family is still grieving heavily over them. The last thing they need is a “bar” to be made out of their loss right now. Meek Mill always been lame, but this is a new low,’ one Twitter user said.

In a series of tweets posted since, Williams hit back at his critics, telling his followers that he isn’t phased by ‘internet antics’.

‘Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me … sh*t like zombie land or something! Lol,’ he wrote in a tweet.

In another he said: ‘They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control “wake up”.’

Seemingly not bothered by the backlash, Meek Mill resurfaced some hours later to say that he hasn’t seen many of the negative comments written about him since the snippet was leaked.

‘People be texting me like don’t let the net get you down lol i be like don’t let it get you down I didn’t even see that sh*t prolly won’t either,’ he said.

The internet has been less than pleased with his response and urged the rapper to apologise.

‘Bro, even if you’re right, the response should be different. Just say: I’m sorry if the lyrics caused harm or triggered anyone because it wasn’t intended to do so. It was a vulnerable & real line that happened in the moment. I will try to be more cautious going forward. Thanks,’ one person said.

Another said: ‘If the bars are accurate, it’s disgusting and distasteful. Imagine his wife and likes hearing this horrible metaphor…. 1st amendment and “it’s rap” is cool and all, but show respect.’

‘Children died in that helicopter Meek, you bring this on yourself,’ a third user tweeted.