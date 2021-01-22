unilad
Advert

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Charges Have Not Been Dropped

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Jan 2021 11:20
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Charges Have Not Been DroppedMegan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Charges Have Not Been Droppedtheestallion/Instagram/torylanez/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed the charges against Tory Lanez have not been dropped following rumours circulating online. 

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle after Megan accused him of shooting her in the foot last year.

Advert

Earlier this week reports claimed the charges against Lanez had been dropped, leading some to believe the rapper must be innocent. The rumours prompted accusations that Megan had been lying about the violent incident, with some social media users calling for Lanez to be ‘un-cancelled’ as a result.

Megan Thee StallionMegan Thee StallionPA Images

Megan did not speak out about the rumours at first, but she took to Twitter yesterday, January 21, to hit back at the accusations. She assured that Lanez’s court date is still going ahead and slammed people for ‘believing everything you read on the MF internet’.

The rapper wrote:

Advert

AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ?

In the wake of the rumours, a representative from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the charges against Lanez have not been dropped, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

Megan implied Lanez and his team had started the rumours in an effort to make people see her as the bad guy, writing: ‘That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.’

Advert

In another tweet, she continued:

Y’all can’t tell when sh*t fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! B*tch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B*TCH YOU GOING TO JAIL

Megan went on to suggest social media users were being hypocritical, writing: ‘Y’all so believe Black women and protect Black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT IT’S CONFUSING.’

Advert

The rapper stressed that ‘trauma is real’, referencing the loss of her parents and one of her grandmothers ‘and on top of that being shot’. She told followers she’s not usually ‘open [about] anything on the internet’ because she likes to keep her emotions ‘private’, but said that after the accusations about her lying she was ‘reaching her limit’.

Megan added that those blaming her for the events were going to ‘eat [their] words’.

Advert

Lanez’s trial regarding the shooting is scheduled to take place mid-February.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

QAnon Supporting Congresswoman Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Joe Biden
News

QAnon Supporting Congresswoman Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

People Think The Simpsons Predicted Kamala Harris Becoming Vice President
Film and TV

People Think The Simpsons Predicted Kamala Harris Becoming Vice President

Joe Biden Signs Executive Order For US To Rejoin The Paris Climate Accord
News

Joe Biden Signs Executive Order For US To Rejoin The Paris Climate Accord

Trump Leaves White House For Last Time As President
News

Trump Leaves White House For Last Time As President

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Megan Thee Stallion, Music, rapper, Shooting, Sound

Credits

Megan Thee Stallion/Twitter and 1 other

  1. Megan Thee Stallion/Twitter

    @theestallion

  2. Hot New Hip Hop

    Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Rumors: "B*tch You Going To Jail"

 