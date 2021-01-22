Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Charges Have Not Been Dropped theestallion/Instagram/torylanez/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed the charges against Tory Lanez have not been dropped following rumours circulating online.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle after Megan accused him of shooting her in the foot last year.

Earlier this week reports claimed the charges against Lanez had been dropped, leading some to believe the rapper must be innocent. The rumours prompted accusations that Megan had been lying about the violent incident, with some social media users calling for Lanez to be ‘un-cancelled’ as a result.

Megan did not speak out about the rumours at first, but she took to Twitter yesterday, January 21, to hit back at the accusations. She assured that Lanez’s court date is still going ahead and slammed people for ‘believing everything you read on the MF internet’.

The rapper wrote:

AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ?

In the wake of the rumours, a representative from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the charges against Lanez have not been dropped, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

Megan implied Lanez and his team had started the rumours in an effort to make people see her as the bad guy, writing: ‘That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.’

In another tweet, she continued:

Y’all can’t tell when sh*t fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! B*tch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B*TCH YOU GOING TO JAIL

Megan went on to suggest social media users were being hypocritical, writing: ‘Y’all so believe Black women and protect Black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT IT’S CONFUSING.’

The rapper stressed that ‘trauma is real’, referencing the loss of her parents and one of her grandmothers ‘and on top of that being shot’. She told followers she’s not usually ‘open [about] anything on the internet’ because she likes to keep her emotions ‘private’, but said that after the accusations about her lying she was ‘reaching her limit’.

Megan added that those blaming her for the events were going to ‘eat [their] words’.

Lanez’s trial regarding the shooting is scheduled to take place mid-February.