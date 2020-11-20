unilad
Megan Thee Stallion Lays Into ‘P*ssy’ Tory Lanez In Brutal Diss Track

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Nov 2020 11:27
Megan Thee Stallion Lays Into 'P*ssy' Tory Lanez In Brutal Diss TrackMegan Thee Stallion Lays Into 'P*ssy' Tory Lanez In Brutal Diss Tracktheestallion/Instagram/torylanez/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion goes in on Tory Lanez calling the rapper a ‘p*ssy n*****’ in her new track Shots Fired.

The female rapper accused Lanez of shooting her at house party in the Hollywood Hills after the pair go into an argument.

In addition to this, Megan claims 28-year-old Lanez then tried to pay her off to stay quiet following the incident.

Lanez, real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested last month for the shooting which took place July 12, and is currently facing up to 22 years in prison.

Megan Thee StallionMegan Thee StallionPA

He has since pleaded not guilty to shooting the 25-year-old Savage rapper, reported CNN, during is arraignment on Wednesday, November 18. He’s due back in court in January 2021.

Now, as part of her debut album Good News, Megan, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, released the track Shots Fired.

The opening lyrics for the song read:

Imagine n***** lyin’ about shootin’ a real b*tch. Just to save face for rapper n***** you chill with. Imagine me givin’ a f*ck it was your f*ckin’ birthday.

You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday. Now imagine me c*ckblocking them n*****, on some dry shit. I don’t want you on a b*tch, believe you wouldn’t been invited.

Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram
The song continues, ‘You shot a 5’10” b*tch with a 22. Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets. A p*ssy n**** with a p*ssy gun in his feelings.’

Since the ordeal took place in July, Megan has spoken out on several platforms about it including in an open letter for The New York Times. It wasn’t until August that the rapper name dropped Lanez as the shooter.

Part of the letter read, ‘I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.’

Megan Thee StallionMegan Thee StallionPA
Megan adds:

My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment.

The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.

You can listen to her new track Shots Fired here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

