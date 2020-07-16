Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Intentionally After Party With Kylie Jenner theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion has said she was shot multiple times over the weekend by someone who ‘intended to physically harm’ her.

Advert

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was filmed on Saturday night, July 4, on Instagram Live with Tory Lanez and Kylie Jenner, who had been hosting a pool party at her Holmby Hills residence that night.

Initial reports said Megan was in Tory Lanez’s car outside the residence when he was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, after which she was treated for broken glass in her foot. She has since clarified that she was shot.

megan thee stallion PA Images

In a statement posted to Instagram, Megan said she wanted ‘to set the record straight’ about what happened that evening, adding: ‘The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate [sic].’

Advert

‘On Sunday morning I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,’ she continued. ‘I’m incredibly grateful to be alive.’

The rapper confirmed she was ‘never arrested’, adding that police officers drove her to the hospital where she ‘underwent surgery to remove the bullets’. Although she didn’t confirm who shot her, Megan said it was ‘important’ for her to clarify some of the details about ‘this traumatic night’.

She said she’s expected to make a ‘full recovery’, adding: ‘I’m currently focused on my recovery so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.’

In the early hours of Sunday, July 12, police officers in Los Angeles received a call about a disturbance outside a Hollywood Hills residence. Upon arrival, witnesses told police they had heard people in an SUV arguing before shots were fired.

When law enforcement located the SUV they found rapper Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and another unidentified woman inside. When police searched the vehicle, they discovered a gun. Lanez was arrested and charged on one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

In a statement provided to Complex, an LAPD Press Office spokesperson said:

We don’t even have information on any passengers in the vehicle. We just know that he [Lanez] was booked on a concealed weapon violation.

Advert

Although there isn’t more information detailing the events that took place over the weekend, the LAPD has listed Megan as a ‘victim’ in the incident, according to TMZ. The police department also confirmed four shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Lanez has not yet released a statement regarding the weekend’s events, but he was reportedly released from jail just two hours after his arrest after posting $35,000 bail. He has a court date scheduled for October 13.

Hopefully Megan will make a full and speedy recovery.