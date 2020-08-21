Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Was The One Who Shot Her Last Month
Megan Thee Stallion has alleged that rapper Tory Lanez was the person who shot her last month, during an incident in the Hollywood Hills.
Megan, 25, was left with injuries to her foot from two gun shot wounds, reportedly inflicted while she was in an SUV with Lanez on July 12.
That night, Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – was arrested on a felony gun charge for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon. The Los Angeles Police Department has yet to officially identify any suspects in the investigation into who shot Megan.
You can check out the claims made by Megan in the following video:
Megan has now claimed that Lanez was the one to fire a gun at her, opening up about her ordeal through an Instagram story:
Yes this n**** Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin’ and shit. Stop lyin’. Why lie?
Megan proceeded to state that there had been four people in the SUV when an altercation began, leading her to exit the car to remove herself from the situation. Megan has alleged that Lanez then shot her while he was still inside the vehicle.
In the same video, Megan also spoke about her fears when the police arrived at the scene:
The police come – I’m scared. All this shit goin’ on with the police? Police is shootin’ motherf*ckers for anything.
The police was literally killin’ Black people for no motherf*ckin’ reason. Soon as the police tell us all get out the motherf*ckin’ car, the police is really aggressive.
You think I’m bout to tell the police that we, n*****, us Black people, got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the law we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?
As reported by Variety on August 19, details about the shooting as of yet remain unclear.
However, it is understood that Megan, Lanez and an unidentified woman had been to at least two separate parties on the night of the incident, with one party taking place at the home of Kylie Jenner.
Megan and the unnamed woman were reportedly pulled over by police officers following a report of gunfire outside of the second party.
It was initially reported that Megan had injured her foot on broken glass inside the vehicle. However, she has since revealed she had been shot in both feet and ‘had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out’.
The Los Angeles Police Department has since confirmed that they have opened an investigation into the incident based on Megan’s account. However, witnesses are reportedly being uncooperative.
