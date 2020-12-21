Megan Thee Stallion Says WAP Threatened Men Who Think They ‘Own Sex’
It’s one of the catchiest tracks of 2020, and has ruffled more than a few feathers. We may not have had actual nights out this year, but many of us have scratched the clubbing itch by dancing around the kitchen to WAP.
With their loud and proud anthem to all things ‘wet ass p*ssy’, power duo Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion showed the world that having a WAP is a hell of a lot of fun and absolutely worth singing about. Even if it did take a lot googling to get the hang of.
Unfortunately, the raunchy song was not to everyone’s taste, with many people left alarmed at the thought of women rapping about the explicit – yet ultimately extremely normal – subject of female lubrication.
If you haven’t had this absolute banger blasting on your Spotify playlist since the summer, you can reaquaint yourself below:
Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was among an assortment of blokes who got their knickers in a bit of twist upon WAP’s release, shooting a truly spectacular own goal with the following – now famous – tweet:
As I also discussed on the show, my only real concern is that the women involved — who apparently require a ‘bucket and a mop’ — get the medical care they require.
My doctor wife’s differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis [sic].
Shaprio was far from the only man who felt uncomfortable with gleefully rude lyrics such as ‘I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage’.
Somewhat hypocritically, famed lothario and former ‘Shagger of the Year’ Russell Brand uploaded a lengthy reaction video to WAP where he argued that Cardi and Megan were simply feeding into the ‘same ideals’ of a male-dominated world:
Is it equality if it has been established by the former dominator? The answer is no.
Another alarmed man who won’t be getting his coat and boots anytime soon was Snoop Dogg, a rapper who has written many an X-rated lyric in his time.
Speaking on the Central Ave podcast, the 49-year-old Sexual Seduction rapper declared:
That should be a woman’s pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.
Now Megan, 25, has spoken out about the widespread pearl clutching ignited by WAP during an interview with GQ, explaining that this sort of reaction comes from ‘a place of fear and insecurity’:
Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body.
I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, ‘Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it’, it freaks men the hell out.
It just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me.
Of course, plenty of people haven’t been able to get enough of WAP, with many regarding it to be an anthem of female empowerment and sexuality.
A hugely successful track, WAP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart back in August, drawing 93 million US streams in its first week. It’s clear many people do indeed appreciate ‘going in dry and coming out soggy’.
