Megan Thee Stallion Says WAP Threatened Men Who Think They ‘Own Sex’

Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body.

I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, ‘Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it’, it freaks men the hell out.

It just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me.