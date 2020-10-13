Megan Thee Stallion Writes Open Letter Addressing Tory Lanez Shooting theestallion/Instagram

Following Tory Lanez being charged with shooting her, Megan Thee Stallion has written an open letter addressing the incident and the issues surrounding it.

Lanez is facing up to 22 years in prison for the shooting, which occurred in July this year. Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, claims it was done intentionally.

Following Megan reporting the crime, the Los Angeles Police Department investigated the matter, which led to Lanez being arrested and charged.

theestallion/Instagram

Now, in an open letter published in The New York Times, Megan has addressed the incident and discussed the violence many Black women face in their lives.

The 25-year-old wrote:

I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place. My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.

She continued that, after ‘a lot of self-reflection’, Megan came to realise violence against women isn’t always in correlation with the woman being in a relationship with her abuser, but the issue lies with the fact that ‘too many men treat all women as objects’.

The WAP rapper argued that men treating women as objects allows them to justify their behaviour when women ‘choose to exercise our own free will’.

She continued, ‘From the moment we begin to navigate the intricacies of adolescence, we feel the weight of this threat, and the weight of contradictory expectations and misguided preconceptions. Many of us begin to put too much value to how we are seen by others. That’s if we are seen at all.’

Megan added that this issue is even more intense for Black women, and dubbed it ‘ridiculous’ that the phrase ‘protect Black women’ is seen as controversial. She added, ‘We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.’

theestallion/Instagram

Earlier this month, she projected the words ‘Protect Black women’ behind her while making her Saturday Night Live debut. She explains this statement was a direct response to Kentucky’s attorney general Daniel Cameron’s decision to ‘deny Breonna Taylor and her family injustice’ in last month’s grand jury hearing.

I recently used the stage at “Saturday Night Live” to harshly rebuke Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, for his appalling conduct in denying Breonna Taylor and her family justice. I anticipated some backlash: Anyone who follows the lead of Congressman John Lewis, the late civil rights giant, and makes “good trouble, necessary trouble,” runs the risk of being attacked by those comfortable with the status quo. But you know what? I’m not afraid of criticism. We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase “Protect Black women” is controversial.

As well as discussing violence, the rapper also addressed how Black women are often judged on the clothes they wear and used Serena Williams as an example. The tennis player received backlash in 2018 for wearing a bodysuit during at the French Open.

Over all, the open letter is extremely empowering and one that everyone should read. You can read the full article here.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.