Megan Thee Stallion’s Extremely Raunchy Anniversary Pictures Have Sent Fans Into A Frenzy

by : Cameron Frew on : 19 Oct 2021 09:45
Megan Thee Stallion's Extremely Raunchy Anniversary Pictures Have Sent Fans Into A Frenzy

Fans have been left ‘crying and ripping their hair out’ over Megan Thee Stallion’s anniversary photos.

The WAP rapper and Pardison Fontaine have just celebrated their first anniversary as a couple. The pair confirmed they were dating in an Instagram Live back in February this year, before making their red carpet debut at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May.

Megan Thee Stallion (Alamy)Alamy

They weren’t seen together at this year’s Grammys, but he posted an Instagram Story to support her ahead of the ceremony.

In a new Instagram post, Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, shared some photos of her and Fontaine enjoying their time together. ‘1year of fun with you,’ the caption reads.

In one photo, Fontaine can be seen drinking a cocktail from a glass on the rapper’s backside. In others, they’re posing in the mirror, swimming, trampolining and generally looking all loved up.

The post has already amassed nearly 3.5 million likes, with thousands of comments from fellow celebs wishing them a happy anniversary, and fans sending countless heart emojis.

‘Crying and ripping my hair out,’ one user commented. ‘This whole thread made me realize I ain’t never had fun in a relationship,’ another wrote. ‘I love it! A heavenly made match,’ a third wrote. ‘Nah cuz that insta post was everything I want the same pics,’ a fourth wrote. ‘Been throwing up for hours how could she do this to me y’all,’ a fifth commented.

Others have been getting rather hot and bothered about the butt pic with the drink – to them I say, bonk, go to horny jail.

Topics: Music, Megan Thee Stallion, Rappers

