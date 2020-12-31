Metallica Fan Mocked For Wearing Band’s T-Shirt Shuts Down Trolls By Shredding Songs
I think it’s fair to say that with the commercialisation of band T-shirts, you can’t necessarily assume someone is a fan of a band just because they’re wearing the shirt.
However, there’s arguably nothing more annoying than trolls who insist on saying ‘name three songs’ every time they see someone wearing a piece of clothing with an artist on it.
That’s exactly what happened to TikToker Zaria Joyner, a 21-year-old musician who wore a Ride the Lightning-era Metallica shirt on one of her videos.
@zariasmusicNobody needs another woah at the end plus everyone does this anyway♬ OOOWWWEEE – Peewee Longway & Money Man
Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before someone commented with the old ‘name three songs’ line, but instead of doing just that, Zaira decided to take it a step further.
Rather than simply naming three Metallica songs, she decided to play them on guitar. And she played them well.
In one video, Zaria played Master of Puppets. In another, she played Enter Sandman, and in a third she played the guitar lead from One, which has since received more than 400,000 views.
@zariasmusicReply to @paytonnsmith I hope this video finds the ##Metallica fans lol, not my best ##guitar playing but that wasn’t really the point ##guitarist♬ original sound – Zaria
The self-taught guitarist later explained that she felt the need to upload the videos because she’s been a Metallica fan for ‘such a long time’, but had never showed that side of herself on TikTok.
‘I’ve been a self-taught guitarist since 15 and Metallica was the band that influenced me to pick it up and inspired my journey with music,’ she told the Daily Dot.
Ironically, the account that commented asking her to name three Metallica songs has since been deleted; probably after hundreds of people denounced their comment.
@zariasmusicA little jam on Orion, can y’all go tag Metallica on my IG??? I just got my video on @billboard ##metallica ##guitar ##rock♬ original sound – Zaria
‘I really just thought it would be funny and I didn’t expect the response that the video received,’ she added, explaining that she’s been inundated with supportive comments from fellow TikTokers.
After successfully proving the trolls wrong, Zaria shifted her focus to a much more important mission; getting the attention of Metallica themselves.
The 21-year-old asked her TikTok followers to head to her Instagram and tag Metallica in the comments – and it worked!
After her story went viral, Metallica shared a screenshot of a Billboard headline, which Zaria had posted, on their Instagram story, writing: ‘Keep it up, Zaria!’
@zariasmusicy’all did it I love y’all to the moon and back ##metallica♬ original sound – Zaria
The band’s official Instagram account also commented on her own post, writing: ‘Much love Zaria, your talent speaks volumes!’
Who’d have thought such a positive story would have come from a bit of old fashioned trolling?
