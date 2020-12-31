Mf Doom Dead Aged 49 mfdoom/Instagram/Wikimedia Commons

Rapper MF Doom has died aged 49.

The British-born musician, real name Daniel Dumile, died on October 31 this year, his wife confirmed, though the news was only shared today, December 31.

‘The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family,’ Dumile’s wife Jasmine wrote on Instagram.

The statement continued:

Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.

Jasmine finished by writing: ‘Transitioned October 31, 2020’.

MF Doom, known for his visually striking mask he wore on stage, was behind some of the most influential and best-loved hip hop albums of all time, such as 2004’s Mm..Food and Madvillainy, a collaboration with producer Madlib released the same year. He started his career in the hip hip trio KMD in the early 1990s, but it wasn’t until 1997 that he established himself as MF Doom, taking inspiration for the name and mask from Marvel’s Doctor Doom.

In the early 2000s Doom was prolific and released music under a number of pseudonyms, such as Take Me to Your Leader as King Geedorah, and Vaudeville Villain as Viktor Vaughn, both in 2003. The following year, as well as Mm..Food and Madvillainy, Doom released Venomous Villain (VV:2) and a number of Special Herbs instrumental albums, while 2005 saw the release of Live From Planet X and the collaborative album The Mouse and the Mask, which he made with Dangermouse.

Though Doom had not released an album under his own name since 2009’s Born Like This, the rapper had remained active, releasing a host of collaborations and appearing on a number of singles. Earlier this month, he was featured on a track with BADBADNOTGOOD titled The Chocolate Conquistadors.

A cause of death has not been revealed at time of writing.